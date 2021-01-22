Mud Hens expect to see fans in the stands this season at Fifth Third Field

Attendance likely to be limited to begin the season. Fans can put down $100 to reserve a spot in line to buy tickets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens organization anticipates playing ball this summer at Fifth Third Field, though a limited attendance policy likely will be in place at the start of the season.

Mud Hens fans can put down a $100 deposit to reserve their spots in line to obtain the limited tickets, according to the Mud Hens website.

The deposit will be applied to the cost of the tickets or group experience, Mud Hens officials say.

"Do you miss us … because we miss you and everything baseball! The sights. The smells. The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd," the ticketing website reads. "While some baseball traditions will never change, this season at Fifth Third Field we anticipate limited attendance to begin the season."

We can't wait to see you‼️



We're anticipating a limited attendance to start the 2021 season. With a $100 deposit, you'll be 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 when tickets go on sale.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/vyF2Ub4bgy pic.twitter.com/fjuaU3PI87 — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) January 22, 2021

Last week, the Mud Hens announced the coaching staff for the 19th season of baseball at Fifth Third Field.

At the helm is Tom Prince. Prince, 56, was set to lead the team in 2020, but the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, both he and Mike Hessman were among a group of nine coaches that oversaw the Tigers alternate training location in Toledo. Hessman also returns in 2021 as hitting coach.

New to the lineup to serve as pitching coach is Doug Bochtler, replacing Juan Nieves who has been named to the Tigers’ staff.