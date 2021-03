Littleson lead the nation with 103 made three-point field goals on the season. The contest will be held live on ESPN2 on April 1 at 9 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo men's basketball senior Spencer Littleson was selected to compete in the men's three-point contest that will be held at Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University.

Littleson led the nation with 103 made three-point field goals and was second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage at 47.2%.