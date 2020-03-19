TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball team will be traveling up to East Lansing to take on Michigan State as part of their 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

Toledo has played eight head-to-head matches with Michigan State, posting a record of 3-5 all-time against the Spartans.

A previous meeting between these two programs resulted in the Rockets upsetting the 14th ranked Spartans back in December of 2002 at the Breslin Center.

