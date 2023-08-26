Toledo boxer Anderson looks to keep record unblemished against Ukrainian Rudenko

Boxer Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson is taking on Ukrainian Andriy Rudenko in a bout airing on Saturday night on ESPN.

TULSA, Okla. — Toledo's own Jared 'The Real Big Baby' Anderson (15-0, 14 KO) will be seeking to stay perfect in his boxing career when he faces off against 39-year-old Andriy Rudenko on Saturday night.

Rudenko has a record of 35-6 with 21 knockouts.

The fight is airing in front of a national audience on ESPN.

Anderson is a rising fighter in the heavyweight ranks.

His bout will be the main event in Tulsa, Okla., just under two months removed from his victory over Charles Martin at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

Anderson's win in his hometown over the former heavyweight champion was the first time in his career that he didn't claim victory by way of knockout, ultimately ending in his favor with a unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

The 23-year-old, who now resides and trains in Houston, is one of the biggest up and coming names in the sport with a near perfect knockout record as he looks to remain unblemished in his third fight of 2023.

