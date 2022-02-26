Toledo Glass City Basketball Club begins season at Owens

The professional team won their league title last year after going undefeated.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Friday night at Owens Community College marked the beginning of the new season for Toledo Glass City Basketball Club.

The team features several local high school standouts, including names like Chris Darrington and Clemmye Owens V.

"We've got a great group of guys, a lot of guys from Toledo, born and raised, and it's going to be an amazing feeling trying to get a win in front of our home crowd," Owens said before the game.

Darrington says it's a great opportunity to get together with players from the area. Guys who used to be rivals are now on the same team.

"I'm a Scott Bulldog. We got some Rogers Rams, which is our rival; some Waite Indians," Darrington said. "We talk a lot about it at practice, but at the end of the day we all want the same thing now. Those guys are competitors, I'm a competitor. It just makes it easier."

The team opened up the year with an exhibition match versus a team from the National Basketball League of Canada. The new professional team is a member of TBL (The Basketball League,) which features more than 30 teams throughout North America. Toledo Glass City B.C. is in its second season, having won the Premier Basketball League title last year after an undefeated season.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony. He says he's happy to root for Toledo's new local team, putting them up with the other pro teams like the Walleye and Mudhens.

"I just think it's important as mayor to always have the back of folks who are strong for Toledo. I'm here to show my support, maybe cut a ribbon, and cheer on the team," Kapszukiewicz said.

The Glass City Basketball Club's regular season runs from now until the end of May.

The team's next game is scheduled for March 5 at Owen's.