Countdown to Kickoff: Toledo football to honor Jahneil Douglas with number '54' on helmets

Douglas was killed in a July shooting in west Toledo. He played football at Start High School before playing for the Rockets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo football team will be playing this season with heavy hearts.

The Rockets will be taking the field donning the number '54' on one side of their helmets in honor of Jahneil Douglas.

Back in July, Douglas was shot and killed outside Gino's Pizza on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

Before playing on the Rockets' defensive line, Douglas was a standout football player for Start High School.

His number as a member of the Rockets will be displayed on one side of the helmet, but his impact on the football team will stretch even further.

There has also been a scholarship created in his honor and will be awarded to a former Rocket football player who plans to attend graduate school at UT or needs an additional semester to finish their degree.