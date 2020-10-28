x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Toledo football picked to win MAC West in preseason coaches poll

Toledo received four first-place votes in the West Division. Miami was picked to win the MAC East, with Bowling Green picked to finish in fifth place.
Credit: Toledo Athletics

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo football was picked to win the Mid-American Conference West Division in the 2020 MAC Football Coaches Preseason Poll, which released on Wednesday. 

The Rockets received four first-place votes, while Miami was picked to win the East Division with six first-place votes. 

Bowling Green was selected to finish in fifth place in the East Division, not having received a first-place vote.

Toledo returns 18 starters from last season, a season in which the Rockets finished 6-6.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will have a new quarterback under center in Matt McDonald and are looking to improve upon their 3-9 record from 2019.

Toledo and BGSU open their season against one another with a weeknight showdown on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU. 

2020 MAC Head Coaches Poll

Team - Points (First-Place Votes)

West Division

  1. Toledo - 54 (4)
  2. Western Michigan - 53 (2)
  3. Central Michigan - 52 (5)
  4. Ball State - 50 (1)
  5. Eastern Michigan - 22
  6. Northern Illinois - 21

East Division

  1. Miami - 64 (6)
  2. Buffalo - 58 (4)
  3. Ohio - 48 (1)
  4. Kent State - 42
  5. Bowling Green - 23
  6. Akron - 17 (1)

Related Articles