Countdown to Kickoff: Toledo football picked to win MAC West in preseason coaches poll

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo football was picked to win the Mid-American Conference West Division in the 2020 MAC Football Coaches Preseason Poll, which released on Wednesday.
The Rockets received four first-place votes, while Miami was picked to win the East Division with six first-place votes.
Bowling Green was selected to finish in fifth place in the East Division, not having received a first-place vote.
Toledo returns 18 starters from last season, a season in which the Rockets finished 6-6.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will have a new quarterback under center in Matt McDonald and are looking to improve upon their 3-9 record from 2019.
Toledo and BGSU open their season against one another with a weeknight showdown on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.
2020 MAC Head Coaches Poll
Team - Points (First-Place Votes)
West Division
- Toledo - 54 (4)
- Western Michigan - 53 (2)
- Central Michigan - 52 (5)
- Ball State - 50 (1)
- Eastern Michigan - 22
- Northern Illinois - 21
East Division
- Miami - 64 (6)
- Buffalo - 58 (4)
- Ohio - 48 (1)
- Kent State - 42
- Bowling Green - 23
- Akron - 17 (1)