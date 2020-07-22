UT head football coach Jason Candle tests positive for coronavirus

Candle was exposed to someone from outside the athletic department and is not experiencing any symptoms. He will self-isolate for the next 10 days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo announced on Wednesday that head football coach Jason Candle tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for 10 days.

Candle was exposed by someone outside the athletic department who also tested positive for the virus.

The university said that Candle is not experiencing any symptoms of the virus and will be self-isolating at home in accordance with the current CDC guidelines. He will return to work after meeting the isolation guidelines.