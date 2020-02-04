TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday the NCAA announced that the University of Toledo's athletic director Mike O'Brien's term will be extended on the Division I men's basketball committee by two years.

The 10-member committee is tasked with selecting teams for the NCAA Tournament every March. This includes seeding and developing where the teams land on the bracket.

O'Brien first joined the committee in August of 2018, but with the new extension he will now serve through the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

"It has been such an honor to serve on this committee and I look forward to being part of the NCAA Championship for the next two years," said O'Brien. "I cannot be more positive about the leadership I have seen from NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt, the NCAA staff and my fellow committee members. They are all so committed to making March Madness the best event possible."

