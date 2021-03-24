Toledo Aerial Media helping with PGA event in Texas

The PGA contacted them for a drone drop at a match play event, but once their quality of work was noticed, they were asked to do all of the course flyovers as well.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Aerial Media is known around here for their incredible work, but now their drone footage will be shown on a national stage.

The PGA contacted them to help with a drone drop at the Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas.

“Ten days ago we received an email directly from the PGA. They found us because of the unique golf ball drone drop we do,” Said Chris Aldrich, co-owner of Toledo Aerial Media. “They wanted us to bring it down to Austin for the Dell Technologies Match Play Event. It was very exciting, we almost didn’t believe the email. We reached back out to them and started the conversation.”

But that was just the beginning. Once the PGA saw their quality of work, they hired them for even more. Toledo Aerial Media did all the course flyovers for the tournament.

So when a player steps up to the tee and the announcers talk about a dog-leg left, their work will be displayed on the Golf Channel and these guys can't wait to see it!

“It’s going to be great, it’s going to be surreal,” said Aldrich. “It’s going to make those long hours well worth it. It’s awesome because Toledo isn’t a major market but when we get to work in a major market it’s always exciting. I think it proves that companies in Toledo can work on the national stage.”