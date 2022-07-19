Toledo's State Line All Stars cap off terrific 13U baseball season

The Toledo-based team finished their season, winning 85 percent of their games, capped off with an undefeated 5-0 mark in their biggest tournament of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the State Line Stars.

The 13U Toledo-based baseball team finished their summer, winning 85 percent of their games, capped off with an undefeated 5-0 mark in their final tournament.

"When you think back, I still get goosebumps but real special for them," head coach Todd Sedlar said. "It was pretty amazing."

Last week, in the 2022 13U Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series, the Stars outshined the competition. Despite being unranked nationally, the group powered through the bracket and defeated top-seeded TC Hardesty twice, including a 9-5 victory in the championship game.

"Right when we won, I was just amazed on how we got through all this as a team," Stars utility player Corbin Miller said.

Stars shortstop Tre Eitniear added, "Me and my second basemen, we told each other we were going to throw our gloves up in the air after we win. We knew our pitcher was going to do great and strike everyone out. That feeling was one of the best feelings of my life."

The title in Florida (their biggest tournament of the summer) marks the eighth championship the Stars have won in 2022, capping a record of 48-7-1.

"I knew we were going to do good because we'd been practicing for this moment our whole life," Eitniear said. "We just went out there and did what we had to do."

"Every tournament, they got better. We peaked at the right time and it's all about the development," said Coach Sedlar. "That's what we focus on is the development."

The State Line Stars were formed in 2018, with players representing seven school districts in Ohio and Michigan.

"It's such a blessing, these kids put in the hard work," Sedlar said. "We start in November. They're indoors November, December and all the way through April. If we're lucky, we can get out in March sometime."

Regardless of the weather or location, these Stars have proven to overcome any obstacle. A grit, no doubt stems from the bond this team has created.

"Just staying with them and working with all of them has been my favorite part," MIller said.