Tiger's manager Ron Gardenhire retiring, effective immediately

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced that he is retiring on Saturday, effective immediately.
Gardenhire, 62, has been manager of the Tigers for three seasons and a major league manager for 16 years.
Gardenhire cited his health in his decision to retire.
Before being hired by Detroit, Gardenhire spent 13 years as manager for the Minnesota Twins, leading the team to the postseason six times.
Gardenhire finishes his managerial career with 1,200 wins, which ranks 46th in MLB history.