Tiffin Calvert boys basketball enjoying unbeaten season

The Senecas are a perfect 20-0 on the year and are hoping the momentum carries over to the tournament.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin Calvert boys basketball team is having one heck of a year.

With an unblemished record so far, they are hoping to finish out this final week of the regular season still unbeaten and take that momentum into the tournament.

The Senecas are a perfect 20-0 on the season. Not many teams can say they have a zero in the loss column. In fact, only 5 other teams in the whole state can say that. An elite club they are proud to be in.

"It's been a fun experience. We knew with what we had coming back and the key pieces, it's been a good group of seniors that have played a lot of basketball together, and we knew that we'd have a pretty good team," said head coach Jon Otterbacher. "But to go 20-0 at this point, we did not expect that at all."

In the latest state polls, Calvert is ranked 2nd in Division-IV. It's cliché but they don't worry about the rankings because rankings don't guarantee them anything.

"The first state rankings came out in the middle of January and we were 12th or 13th," said Otterbacher. "Brought it up at the end of one the practices and I said, 'We're there, doesn't matter, done talking about it.' We haven't talked about it since. The kids know, everybody knows, but we don't worry about it, we worry about what our next job is."

The Senecas have a huge target on their backs. Everyone wants to upset them and hand them their first loss.

But they aren't phased with what other teams are doing. They have the blinders on for a deep tournament run.