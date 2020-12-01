The Perrysburg Invitational Tournament or PIT brings the top wrestlers from across the area.

The atmosphere unlike any other. One mat, one spot light, and all eyes on your championship match.

Here are the results

113 pounds - Zach Mattin (Delta) vs. Jake Hamulak (Chardon)

Mattin takedown in third period, wins 3-2

132 pounds - Jack Haskin (Whitmer) vs. Payton Burgdorf (Oberlin Firelands)

Haskin reversal in second period, wins 4-3

145 pounds - Blake Saito (Perrysburg) vs. Dustin Morgillo (Genoa)

Saito takedown in first period, wins 3-2

152 pounds - Kevin Contos (Genoa) vs. Alex Garee (Perrysburg)