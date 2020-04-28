PERRYSBURG, Ohio — High school teams across the country have been honoring senior athletes who won’t get to play their final season. The Perrysburg baseball program got together to surprise their seniors and give them a moment to remember forever.

For the six seniors on Perrysburg’s baseball team, they won’t get a final at-bat or a senior night. But before they closed the book on their high school careers, Jacket nation came out for a final thank you.

Neighborhood by neighborhood, the parade traveled past all 6 houses. Luke Borer, Drew Sims, Devin Cavanaugh, Cole Hamby, Andrew Volschow, and Bryan Mitchell. Each one of them was full of gratitude Monday.

“It was crazy. I really appreciate all the support. All of them driving by it shows how great this community is,” Borer said.

“The cars got backed up on my street. It shows how many people supported us," Mitchell said.

“It means a lot. It's unfortunate that we don’t get to play together again so this was really special,” Volschow said.

While this wasn’t the season they had hoped, these moments showed them life is bigger than strikeouts and home runs.

“I'll remember this and them supporting me. I don’t know what to say. I'm speechless," Borer said.

“We've been together since third grade. All the travel ball trips and hotel stays, going through this along the way to our senior year. I'll remember this for a long time," Volschow said.

“It was cool to see all the little kids in the cars. I hope they can grow up to be a baseball player like me and live out their dreams one day too," Mitchell said.

It was a final thank you for the years of memories.

