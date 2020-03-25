MAUMEE, Ohio — The Metroparks and Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be enforcing social distancing for those fishing along the banks of the Maumee River and beyond.

While coronavirus has put a stranglehold on most everything, fishing is still one accepted activity under Ohio's stay-at-home mandate.

ODNR and the Metroparks wanted to remind everyone that despite being able to fish, social distancing rules of six-feet apart are still mandatory and will be enforced.

Also, as people make their way out fishing for the walleye run, make sure to send us your pictures. You can text them directly to us at 419-248-1100 or tag @JordanStrack on Twitter. We’d love to see everyone’s best catch. Good luck!

