Taylor Ferns gears up for history as USAC Silver Crown Series takes to Toledo Speedway on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual Rollie Beale Classic is once again rolling into town at Toledo Speedway this weekend.

The 100 lap duel, featuring the USAC Silver Crown Series, will consist of 24 from across the country including three-time defending champion Kody Swanson.

The green flag for the race drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with a multitude of festivities planned throughout the evening.

One driver to keep an eye on is Taylor Ferns, who is the only female to podium in the series' history. The 26 year old Michigan native, accomplished that feat twice this year with two 3rd place finishes at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Winchester Speedway.

Despite the record-setting performances, Ferns tells WTOL she isn't satisfied with podium finishes. Ferns intends to make even more history as she pursues her first career victory in the USAC Silver Crown Series at Toledo.

"I've proven females can run up front within the division, but I'm not stopping until I win," Ferns said. "I've already surpassed the record and I'm not going to stop until I get that win."