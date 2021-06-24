Sylvania Water Polo Club holds open gyms to help grow the sport locally

The club is trying to reach out to boys and girls from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to try and make the sport more popular in the area.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Water Polo Club held an open practice on Thursday at Northview High School to try and grow the sport in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The club is trying to reach out to boys and girls from the area, and you don't have to be a resident of Sylvania to join.

With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics approaching, the club is hoping this is a chance to learn more about the sport and make it more popular locally.

"This sport is not for everybody, I understand that," said water polo coach Alberto Almeida. "The beauty of this is you can start from scratch. We receive beginners from zero and it takes some time, but we will bring them to that athleticism that is required for the sport."

"There are kids that have gone on with great scholarships to various colleges with it," said Erik Boyer, a water polo parent. "There are kids that have just used it for fun and exercise. The opportunities are boundless. Obviously, the Olympics are coming up, that's an avenue as well if they'd like to participate in that."

"I think practices are so fun, hanging out with the team is so fun. Hanging out between games when you're tired but you're so energetic and excited to be there, to be playing, to be with your friends," said water polo athlete Lydia Sorensen. "Winning also feels great. That's definitely also very fun."