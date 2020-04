Former Toledo Rocket and Whitmer Panther Storm Norton will be signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The offensive lineman played last season in the XFL where he was rated as the best offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus.

Norton spent time in the NFL with both the Lions and Vikings before making the move to the XFL.

RELATED: Toledo football player making surgical shields for area hospitals

RELATED: Reports: XFL suspends operations, fires all employees amid coronavirus pandemic