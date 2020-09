The former Whitmer Panther and Toledo Rocket was signed by the Chargers after spending last season in the XFL.

LOS ANGELES — Former Whitmer Panther and Toledo Rocket Storm Norton has made the 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Saturday.

Norton spent last season with the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL, previously having stints in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings.

During his time in the XFL, the 6'7" tackle was rated as the best offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus, which helped him land another shot in the NFL.