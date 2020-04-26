TOLEDO, Ohio — With spring sports canceled for the year, coaches and school administrators have been finding creative ways to surprise and honor their athletes. One team just flipped the script.

From yard signs to social media posts, schools have been honoring their spring sport athletes. But St. Francis baseball hit a home run when the team surprised the head coach.

In a parking lot at 2:30 p.m. sharp the Knights baseball team was up to something. Decorating their cars for a parade.

That parade traveling past Head Coach Tim Gerken’s house. Nothing usually gets past a head coach, except this. He had no idea.

“It was really good. We could never sneak one past him during the season so to get one on him was fun,” said Jake Bialecki.

“It means everything to me. You never stop to realize what you do sometimes and the impact you have and the impact they have on us. It's tough. It’s tough," said Coach Gerken.

In a letter to the team on the abrupt ending on the season he said it was tougher than any loss. The team could feel the emotion in that letter and knew they wanted to do something special for him.

“I’ve had so many memories in the last for years and that man has given everything to this program. You can really tell we are a family and that means the world to me because of the impact he’s had on me in the last four years," said Sebastian McClellan.

“This doesn’t define the kids, it just defines the season that wasn’t. I’ve always said I don’t want a baseball game to determine who you are as a person and this speaks volumes to that,” said Coach Gerken.

They may not get to round the bases this year, but they did get to round the neighborhood to make Coach Gerken’s day.

