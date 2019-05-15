The St. Paul Saints have announced their new mascot for the 2019 season.

The 2019 'ballpig' is named: Daenerys Porkborn of House Hoggaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Hamdals and the First Swine, Protector of the Seven Troughs, the Mother of Pigs, the Khalgreasy of the Great Grass Field, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Leashes...AKA Daenerys Hoggaryen.

It's a play on the Dragon Queen, Daenerys Targaryen, from Game of Thrones.

Daenerys will be at the Saints' opening night on Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Saints face the Milwaukee Milkmen.