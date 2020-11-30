St. John's Jesuit to continue sports practices, games off campus during health order

A letter to families at SJJ sent Monday announces students will continue to practice and play, off campus, avoiding restrictions from the health department's order.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit athletes will practice at off-campus facilities and play in away games during a county-wide health order prohibiting sports in school buildings.

The order, issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Nov. 25, forbids all sports practices and contests, as well as extracurricular activities, from taking place inside any school buildings beginning Friday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and ending Monday, Jan 11. at 8 a.m. in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In an email sent on Monday to parents by St. John's Jesuit Director of Athletics Bob Ronai, it was announced that SJJ student-athletes would continue to practice, but at off-campus locations instead.

According to Ronai, the order was reviewed and school lawyers were consulted before the decision was made for basketball and wrestling to move off campus and all contests will be away.

Swimming will practice at UToledo and compete in away meets.

Hockey will continue at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter as normal, with practices and home games played and away games played on the road.

Ronai cautions the scheduled events could change at any time. COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

Dr. Kris Brickman, team doctor for sports at SJJ, supports the plan in place. It will be reviewed weekly and if Lucas County moved to Level 4, High Incidence of COVID-19, all sports activities would be "forced to shut down."

The Board of Health's order was met with widespread criticism by athletes across Lucas County, sparking a protest march of local parents, coaches and student-athletes to the home of the TLCHD Board of Health Director on Thanksgiving morning.

Ronai writes that Titans coaches will be in contact with students regarding practice and game schedules.