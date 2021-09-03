St. John's Jesuit forced to withdraw from OHSAA basketball tournament

Due to COVID-19 contact tracing from the district semifinal game, the Titans game against Lima Senior will not be played and they are forced to withdraw.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit is forced to withdraw from the Division I OHSAA basketball tournament due to contact tracing from their district semifinal game.

St. John's was set to play Lima Senior in the Division I Regional Semifinal game, but now the Spartans will automatically advance.

In a statement, the director of athletics for SJJ said, "Please know all avenues and possibilities have been explored; no stone left unturned."

"To say we are proud of the entire team would be an understatement. The discipline and commitment shown throughout the course of the season has been an inspiration to us all. Thank you, Titans."

The Titans were supposed to play Lima Senior tomorrow night in the Regional. Just a heartbreaking ending. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 9, 2021