SYLVANIA, Ohio — Northview the top seed taking on St. Francis who is the three seed.

The game was scoreless heading into the third period. That's when the Knights started to heat up. Getting their first goal three minutes in on the power play.

St. Francis special teams gave them two short-handed goals minutes apart to seal the deal.

St. Francis Head Coach Chris Varga changed up the lines during Monday's practice to give them a chance.

The Knights head to the State Final Four down in Columbus at Nationwide Arena next Saturday.