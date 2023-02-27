'I'm looking forward to it, to do something no one has ever done before' Toledo's Scotty Buff sets national record in 100 butterfly

Scotty Buff, who is headed to the University of Florida to swim next year, ended high school career with a state title and new 100 butterfly national record.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Friday, Feb. 24.

St. Francis de Sales School senior Scotty Buff set a state and national record in the 100 butterfly Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I swim championships.

Buff won the event with a time of 44.97 seconds at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Buff told WTOL 11 that one of his goals for the meet was to break the national record.

"I'm looking forward to it, to do something no one has ever done before," Buff said last week. "I'm looking to set a couple of national records, which would be really cool."

Buff also was honored as the swimmer of the year at the event. Along with winning the 100 butterfly, Buff placed second in the 100 backstroke. He was a member of the 200 medley relay team that placed second and the 400 freestyle relay team that placed third. St. Francis placed seventh overall at the meet.

Buff is the son of former University of Arizona swimmers Tony and Keri Buff. His brother, Max, also swims for St. Francis and his sister, Mia, swims for St. Ursula.

Buff has committed to swim next year at the University of Florida.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.