St. Francis swimmer Scotty Buff preparing for another state title run

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio High School State Swim and Dive Championships are this weekend in Canton and northwest Ohio is well represented.

But no one heads over with more expectations than Scotty Buff from St. Francis.

A year ago, Buff went to Canton and stole the show. He set the Ohio state record in the 100-meter butterfly. This year, he’s hoping for even more. It’s the week he’s been waiting for all year, and he is ready.

"Instead of doing 10,000 yards of practice, we'll go down to 3,000, 2,000 yards of practice to build up the energy, rest your legs, rest your muscles, and get those fine-tuned," said Buff, "We'll really work on turns, and starts and just those little details in the strokes."

While some shy away from the big stage, Buff embraces it. He loves the thought of a packed house in Canton.

"Canton is known as arguably one of the coolest atmospheres in the sport of swimming across the country," said Buff. "Compared to Olympic trials, compared to NCAA championships, the Canton pool and the Ohio state championships, it's one of the loudest because it's surrounded by all three sides by stands."

Buff is still a junior, but he’s already committed to swim in college at the University of Florida. But that’s just a small part of his ultimate dream.

Buff wants to represent the United States in the Olympics. It’s a goal that is certainly within reach.

"There are plenty of guys in the world faster than me and in history that are faster than me," said Buff. "There are many national records that are on my mind to chase and to potentially set. But I believe swimming is one of those sports where anyone can be beaten on any given day."

"I think that his want to be an Olympic swimmer, it drives him every single day," said head swimming and diving coach at St. Francis, Brent Ransom. "I love his willingness to give it all he can each and every day. That's what it takes to be an elite athlete."