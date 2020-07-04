OHIO, USA — A lot of us are anxiously awaiting the return of sports, especially superfans!

What does a superfan do while sports are on hold? We went straight to the source.

An Ohio State game and Big Nut in the stands go hand in hand.

The Buckeye superfan is super anxious for sports to return. He went from cheering on the Buckeyes year round to wondering when games will resume.

“I'd be lying if I said it hasn’t been tough on me. I’m a guy that is a three sport guy. I go from football, to basketball, to baseball. In my life I look for closure in my life,” said Jon Peters.

We won’t get that closure for college basketball this year. The Women’s Big 10 basketball tournament was the last event he attended. He’s staying busy with his job at Whirlpool, but its been over a month he last got painted up.

It’s not just the action and atmosphere of game day he misses. It’s the fans that come up excited to meet him that he misses too.

“I know there will be a day where we get back to normal. We are looking forward to that day," said Peters. "Until then we need to do what we need to do to stay safe. As a Buckeye fans we have to show good sportsmanship. We have responsibility to be good Buckeye fans but to also show good manners and follow the rules.”

What about his wife, First Lady? Well she works in health care, so Big Nut is cheering her and all the health care professionals on.

“We make sure she stays safe first and foremost because without First Lady Nut there would be no Big Nut so we have to keep her healthy.”

No matter who you root for, we can all root for the same thing, the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

