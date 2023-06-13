Spencer Torkelson plays hero as Tigers snap nine-game skid

Detroit walked off against the Atlanta Braves with the 2020 first round draft pick providing the power.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — On May 31, the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 to salvage the last game of a three-game series and push their record to 26-28. It was a positive way to end May, and they finished the month 16-11.

When the calendar turned to June, things took a turn, and the Tigers couldn’t win. The Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Arizona Diamondbacks swept them. They lost nine in a row and even worse they lost three of those games in walk-off fashion—two to the White Sox and one to the Phillies.

Then on Monday, the Tigers welcomed the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves to Comerica Park, and they finally won in exciting fashion.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Tigers wherever you find your podcasts!

Scott Bentley, the host of the Locked On Tigers podcast, was ecstatic when recording the latest episode of his show.

Bentley acknowledged that the problems the Tigers have “won’t go away magically overnight” because of one win, but he added, “You can’t tell me anything today. And I think you (the fans) should feel the same way. Enjoy a win because they’re hard. Winning is difficult. And if the last eight years of Tigers baseball have taught you anything, it should be that winning is difficult.”

The hero of Monday night’s improbable win was Spencer Torkelson, who had two big hits. The first one came in the bottom of the ninth when the Tigers were down 5-2, and he hit a two-run home run to cut the Tigers’ deficit to one run.

‼️ Tork Bomb Detected ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1nLQVkqbG9 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 13, 2023

Then Torkelson walked off a hero in the bottom of the tenth inning when he hit a single. He finished the night 3-6 with the home run, the game-winning single, and another single in the first inning off Atlanta’s starter Charlie Morton.

Torkelson said after the game, “I think it goes back to what we were feeling ten games ago: We're never out of it.” He also talked about the Tigers’ nine-game losing streak: "It wasn't fun. We were kind of going through it for a little bit, but I think every team does. It's 162 games. Can't be perfect the whole 162, so it's just battling out of it and trying to ride the highs as long as possible.”

The Tigers scored the tying run on an RBI single by Zack Short off Braves’ reliever Raisel Iglesias with two outs.

In the top of the 10th, Travis d’Arnaud hit a groundout to the shortstop-third base hole, which allowed Sam Hillard to advance from second to third base, but Eddie Rosario hit a ball to left field that was caught by Matt Vierling, who nailed Hilliard at home to end the inning.

The Tigers were set up in the bottom of the inning when a Jake Rogers sacrifice bunt moved Andy Ibanez to third, and after a Jonathan Scoop lineout for the second out, Torkelson hit the walk-off single.

Torkelson hasn’t been performing up to the level that was expected of him when the Tigers called him up in 2022—he was drafted as the number one pick in the 2020 draft and is only batting .214 for his career with a below average OPS+ of 81.

But on Monday, Torkelson showed he can step up when the Tigers need a big hit or two.