Special Olympics Ohio celebrating 50 years of State Summer Games at Ohio State

The games will take place on June 23-25 with track and field, bocce, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,400 athletes, Unified partners and coaches will be participating in this year’s Special Olympics Ohio’s State Summer Games.

This is the 50th year that the games will be hosted by The Ohio State University. The games will take place on June 23-25 with track and field, bocce, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

Jessica Stewart, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Ohio, said in a release that the event is a highlight of the year for many of the athletes. They show off their hard work and training that prepared them for the state-level competition.

“We invite the entire community to come witness the spirit, passion, and dedication of our athletes. You will be inspired.” said Stewart.

Alongside the different competitions, athletes will have access to free health screenings and education through the Healthy Athletes program.

According to a release, Dave DeAngelo, the senior associate director for Ohio State’s office of student life recreation sports, has worked on the event for the past 32 years.

“Hosting Summer Games at Ohio State is the highlight of the summer for so many of us at the university,” DeAngelo said. “It has been our honor and privilege to host the games, and we can’t wait for this 50th year!”

For more information on this year's event, click here.