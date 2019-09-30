The Browns battered the Baltimore Ravens 40-25 on Sunday, and Cleveland is feeling some type of way.

After weeks of nervousness to outright anger (even after a win), fans finally got to bask in the glory of a no-doubt win against a quality opponent. The fact that it came against a hated division rival and put the Browns in first place in the AFC North made it even sweeter.

Here are some of the best reactions we saw on social media!

