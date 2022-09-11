Ottawa Hills boys soccer advances to state championship game

The Green Bears beat Cardinal Mooney 1-0 to advance to Saturday's D-III state title game in Columbus.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Ottawa Hills boys soccer team is headed to the state championship game.

The Green Bears knocked off Cardinal Mooney 1-0 on Wednesday at Cedar Point Stadium in Sandusky to advance to the state title game.

Ottawa Hills boys soccer will play for a state championship on Saturday. They beat Cardinal Mooney 1-0 to advance to the title game. pic.twitter.com/k9rUv0YAH2 — Troy Gingerich (@troy_gingerich) November 10, 2022

Brandon Lingo netted the game's only goal in the first half and Julian Jaume kept a clean sheet for Ottawa Hills in the victory over the Cardinals.

The Green Bears avenged a loss to Cardinal Mooney earlier this season and in the state semifinal game in 2020.

"It feels great," said Lingo. "We've been working all season for it. Losing to them earlier in the season put us down, but we knew we had to come back and get them this time."

The third time is the charm. The boys are headed to the state finals on Saturday at 4 PM at https://t.co/G53BTp2L74 stadium. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/R70rVSlyb9 — OH Athletics (@GreenBearSports) November 10, 2022

"It's like a whole other feeling," said Jaume. "The seniors last year, they tried so hard to get to this game and when we lost, it was heartbreaking. Now, it's like a whole other feeling."

Ottawa Hills will face off with Grandview Heights, a team they beat earlier this season 2-1, on Saturday at 4 p.m. from Lower.com Field in Columbus.

