Toledo, Sylvania youth soccer clubs to face off Sunday

GTFC Impact and the Pacesetter Soccer Club will go head-to-head in the 419 Derby. All six games at the University of Toledo's Hotmer Field are free.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday is rivalry day between two northwest Ohio youth soccer clubs -- Greater Toledo Futbol Club Impact and the Pacesetter Soccer Club.

The clubs' girls teams will face off in the 419 Derby, an all-day series of six matchups at the University of Toledo's Paul Hotmer Field as part of the Elite Clubs National League Regional League.

The teams and the start times for their games, all of which are free to attend, are listed below:

2010 girls, 8:30 a.m.

2009 girls, 10 a.m.

2008 girls, noon

2007 girls, 2 p.m.

2006 girls, 4 p.m.

2005/2004 girls, 6 p.m.

Leaders of both soccer clubs expressed excitement as they will be meeting for the first time in several years.

“There is nothing greater in sports than a rivalry and sadly we have not had the opportunity to fully explore this one for several years," GTFC Impact Executive Director Mike Aubry said. Despite the absence of that competition, our girls have been preparing all year round, year after year for this opportunity. I know they cannot wait to get on the field Sunday, look their opponent in the eye and roll up their sleeves for two halves of intense competition. We have tremendous respect for the history of Pacesetter Soccer Club and we know our girls will put forth their best effort this weekend to make their GTFC family proud."

Pacesetter Soccer Club's Executive Director, Matthew Mountford, hopes the community will show their support for the rivals matching cleats, wits and more on the field.

"Everybody is really looking forward to playing competitive games in our spring season and for us to be playing our neighbors so early on is a great opportunity for us to be competitive in a local environment," Mountford said. "I would encourage all of our community to come out and support the efforts of the young people following their passion and I'm sure that the girls will all represent themselves, and our organizations in a great way. We are excited to see our girls shine and thrive on this stage and look forward to watching them express their abilities on the field. I hope everybody has a great day and our families can cheer us on together."