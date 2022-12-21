FC Cincinnati drafts BGSU defender Joey Akpunonu in 1st round of MLS SuperDraft

The former St. John's star was selected 22nd overall and also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University junior defender Joey Akpunonu had more than just a 21st birthday celebration Wednesday night, he celebrated a new chapter in his soccer career too.

The former St. John's star was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. FC Cincinnati selected Akpunonu with the 22nd overall pick.

"Honestly, it's like a dream come true because I'm at a loss for words right now," Akpunonu said. "Can't wait to get down there. It's pretty close to home which is nice. Look forward to going to work."

Akpunonu capped his Falcon career in a huge way, scoring a career-high six goals this past season while also racking up multiple postseason awards, which included All-MAC 1st team honors and Academic All-America 1st team.

He's the highest-drafted BGSU player and one of five drafts in program history. Akpunonu is also the first underclassman to be selected in the MLS Draft.

"My mom, since I was young, has driven me to every practice and every game," he said. "She's probably missed only three games in my whole soccer career. Everyone here has helped me in some sort of way so I couldn't be more thankful for everyone who came out tonight. Just super ecstatic that they were able to share this moment with me."

Friends, family and teammates all shared their support during the draft with dozens in attendance during a watch party on campus.

