Slap fighting debuts at Arnold Sports Festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koa Viernes said his goal in life is to turn slap fighting into a recognized and respected sport.

“I mean, heck, there's cornhole on ESPN, why not slap fighting?" he said on the eve of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

Viernes said he quickly earned the stage name “Da Crazy Hawaiian” when he started his training to become a champion slap fighter.

“It's hard enough to stand and get slapped,” Viernes said. “It’s kind of a brutal thing to do but Da Crazy Hawaiian likes to do it. So I let loose.”

Slap fighting will debut this Saturday at the Greater Columbus Convention as one of many new events at The Arnold.

“There are basic rules. Like you can't hit them in the thorax or the ear or the temple. You have to kind of place your slaps where it belongs,” Viernes explained.

However, facial hair he said doesn’t really lessen the blow.

“I honestly cannot tell because it hurts either way. It really does,” Viernes said. “It’s all a mental game until you get slapped.”

Viernes said he hopes slap fighting will earn some more credibility with its debut this weekend. He hopes to gain endorsements so he can support his family doing what he now loves.

Viernes knows on the surface that the sport may not look like proper etiquette, which is why he wants people to know his strong slap also brings a strong heart.

“I always try to comfort my opponent afterward,” he said. “It’s not like I'm out there, you know, being brutal to people. It is a sport.”