'Going to be super cool' | Trio of Buff siblings set to swim together at State meet

TOLEDO, Ohio — The OHSAA State Diving and Swimming Championships began Monday night in Canton, with hundreds of athletes scheduled to compete. Yet there's one Toledo family who will get to watch all three of their kids tackle the big stage.

Scotty, Max and Mia Buff all qualified for the 2023 state meet. It will mark the first time the trio of Buffs will swim together with a gold trophy up for grabs.

"It's so much fun because we all learn from each other," Scotty, the oldest of the three and a senior from St. Francis, said.

Mia, the youngest of the three and a freshman at St. Ursula, echoed her oldest brother.

"It will be an opportunity that I will cherish," Mia said. "I think it will be really cool for us to all be with each other, be able to support one another and cheer each other on in that moment."

Max, the middle child and a sophomore at St. Francis pointed out how unique of an opportunity their parents have to cheer on three kids at once.

"It's going to be really awesome because there are not many families that are going to say that all their kids went to State," Max said.

The Buffs' accomplishment shouldn't come as much of a shock, though. Their parents, Tony and Keri, also excelled in the water while swimming at the University of Arizona.

"They had us around water at a young age playing in the pool," Scotty said.

Scotty's legacy at St. Francis is already set. He holds multiple school and district records and is committed to swim at the University of Florida.

"He's a big inspiration and role model, someone that I look up to," Mia said. "He's really humble and kind."

Although she and Max have a ways to go before they catch the elder Buff, the three siblings are always rooting for each other.

"We are super competitive, but I believe Max and Mia are better swimmers than me," Scotty said. "When they figure that out and really commit to the sport, there's nothing stopping them."

It's high praise coming from a young man who is seeded to bring home at least one state title this week. But it's his standard with which his younger siblings credit their work ethic.

"It always strives me to want to do my best because I've always wanted to beat Scotty in something," Max said. "Even my sister, no matter what, I can't lose to her."

Whether in or out of the water, the Buff family is a powerful alliance who now has the opportunity to splash in a moment they'll never forget.

"I think this State meet right here, all three of us swimming at that will help put the Buff name on the map," Scotty said. "Reiterate that all three of us are here to stay and make our mark on Ohio & USA Swimming. That's going to be super cool."

State Events for each sibling are below:

Scotty - 100 yard Butterfly (#1 seed), 100 yard Backstroke (#2 seed), 200 Medley Relay & 400 yard Freestyle Relay

Max - 200 yard Freestlye, 100 yard Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay & 400 yard Freestyle Relay

Mia - 100 yard Butterfly, 100 yard Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay & 200 Freestyle Relay