Whitmer's Savannah Isaac celebrates national championships with community parade

Isaac received an honor certificate, and was surrounded by dozens of Whitmer students, faculty, and community members.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a busy week in Fargo, which included winning two national championships, Whitmer's Savannah Isaac is home, and her hometown could not be more excited to have her back.

On Friday night, dozens of Whitmer students, faculty, and community members gathered outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium to celebrate Savannah Isaac's memorable week.

"It's a really big deal for me," Isaac said. "I see all my friends, family, coaches, just all out here to support me, and with that, I am just living for that."

Isaac was flat out dominant. The top seed in the 200-pound freestyle class, Isaac defeated No. 2 seed Mariyah Brumley of Missouri's Lebanon High School in 20 seconds to win the 16U Freestyle National Championship on Sunday.

She would not stop there, as on Wednesday, Isaac would defeat Sam Calkins of California, to take home the title in the 19U Freestyle National Championship.

But for Isaac, the grind never stops.

"I'm not done yet," Isaac said. "I may go into the Olympics and wrestle, world team maybe. But you can't stop or else you won't get any better."

Even with her success, Isaac will always appreciate the support from her head coach Jeremy Fowler during her journey to get to this moment.

"He hasn't just been a friend, he's been like a dad figure," Isaac said. "All the coaches have, and they always support me a lot and see great things ahead of me."

Fowler has always believed in Isaac's potential.

"I know that this has been something that she's been capable of for years," Fowler said. "It's just been a matter of putting it all together, the right time, the right day, and really getting her to compete at her best at that time, so it's actually a sense of relief on our end I believe."