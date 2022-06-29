Warriors' Rollins to miss NBA Summer League with stress fracture

The 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the Summer League in Las Vegas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Toledo Rocket Ryan Rollins, the 44th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, has suffered a stress fracture in his right foot according to a press release, and is set to miss the entirety of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Rollins, the latest Toledo Rocket to be drafted in the NBA since Casey Shaw in 1998, was found to have suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the medical on-boarding evaluation this morning.

The Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA Championship, selected Rollins in the second round after acquiring the 44th pick from the Atlanta Hawks for the 51st pick and cash considerations.

Rollins averaged 18.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 3.6 APG for Toledo as a sophomore last season before declaring for the draft as an early entrant.

Rollins is set to be re-evaluated at the end of the Summer League in mid-July, and the Warriors still expect him to be on their 15-man roster for the upcoming season.

