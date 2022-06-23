Toledo men's basketball's Rollins selected by Warriors in the NBA Draft

The former standout guard for the Rockets was picked in the second round by the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — University of Toledo's Ryan Rollins is headed west.

The standout guard for the Rockets was selected with the 44th overall pick in the NBA Draft to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Rollins just wrapped up his sophomore year with the Rockets, averaging 19 points per game and finishing first-team All-Mid-American Conference.

He was also the MAC's Freshman of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

Rollins shot up draft boards after he declared and went through the draft process and workouts.

He becomes the first draft pick from the University of Toledo to be selected in the NBA Draft since Casey Shaw in 1998.

