Toledo men's basketball star Rollins declares for NBA Draft

Ryan Rollins hired an agent and will go through the draft process, but retain his college eligibility.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo men's basketball star Ryan Rollins has declared for the NBA Draft and he will hire an agent.

That doesn't mean he is gone and he could make the decision to come back, but right now he will go through the draft process and retain his eligibility.

Rollins just wrapped up his sophomore year with the Rockets, averaging 19 points per game and finishing first-team All-Mid-American Conference.

He was also the MAC's Freshman of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

Rollins told WTOL's Jordan Strack that he is open to returning to Toledo if he's not projected to be an early draft pick, but wants to be "all-in" during his training for the draft.

NBA scouts watched Rollins all season with the Rockets and he feels like he's ready for the next level.

"I think I'm good enough. I think I put in the work to be in this position to be in the conversation," said Rollins. "I'm young, I have a lot of potential, and I'm only going to get better from here. I have a lot of things to work on, but with the people I'm going to be working with, I'm going to have to get better. I think I'm going to be ready when the day comes."