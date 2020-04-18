TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday, April 19, or as we call it around here, it's 419 day. Dave’s running is doing something special to benefit area first responders.

“We made a virtual run so that people can run safely around the 419. We aren’t ignoring the 567 area code, there’s just not a May 56th day. So, we are encouraging people to run 4.19 miles or 5.67 miles.”

Jeff Gibbs is the director of run 419. The run itself is free, but you can buy Social Distancing running club t-shirts. Money raised from those sales helps close to home.

“We’re donating five dollars per shirt to our efforts to feed medical professionals and first responders around the Toledo area,” Gibbs said.

Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to go for a casual stroll, Gibbs loves seeing the impact created in the 419.

“It speaks so highly of our running community that they are banding together and donating money when everyone is hurting right now, to make it a good day and helping out those people that are helping keep us healthy,” he said.

After you get done running the 419, post your pictures to Run Toledo’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update April 18 | ODH reports 10,222 total cases, 451 deaths

RELATED: Wood Co. Hospital asking for cloth mask donations

RELATED VIDEO:

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus