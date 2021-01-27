MULLET MANIA: Rossford's Gavin DeWese rockin' mullet on the basketball court

DeWese started his mullet sophomore year and the luscious locks have become a staple with his style to become an intimidating force on the court.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — If you’ve watched the Rossford Bulldogs play basketball, you’ve probably noticed one of their players, Gavin DeWese.

It’s not for the amount of points he puts up, although he is a force to be reckoned with, but for his style. He’s rockin’ a mullet and a mustache.

“It’s more intimidating,” said DeWese. “It’s different. You never see a mullet on a basketball court.”

“It’s his superpower,” said teammate Camron Gaston.

“It harkens back to 1986,” said Head Coach Brian Vorst. “It makes me feel young again to see people like that.”

Business in the front, party in the back. DeWese caught the attention of our very own Jordan Strack and of course, Strack tweeted about it. That tweet blew up, getting more than 100 retweets and over 700 likes.

Rossford's Gavin DeWese is just a remarkable human. This mullet and mustache is just perfection. pic.twitter.com/d0y2swNX4r — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 16, 2021

“I thought it was pretty funny. My whole family loved it. A bunch of people texted me about it. It was really funny,” said DeWese.

So how does he keep those luscious locks glistening as he’s running down the court?

“Curly hair conditioner,” said DeWese. “Conditioner every three days and just let it go.”