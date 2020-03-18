TOLEDO, Ohio — Now, more than ever, we could all use a positive story. That brings us to Rogers High School, where a sophomore named Brysen Davis recently witnessed some bullies. He stepped in, and he has made a positive change in his community.

“That’s just how I was raised,” said Davis. “I don’t like seeing people get picked on. It’s not fun. It’s starting to become a trend and I don’t like that.”

This isn’t the first time that he tried to help a classmate out. He’s shown a pattern of trying to be in the right place at the right time to help others.

“As a dean, I predominately deal with discipline daily,” says William White, the dean of students at Rogers. “It’s always good when you can do something other than correct students. When you see them doing the right thing, it definitely needs to be noticed and acknowledged.”

White found out that Brysen is a big Baltimore Ravens fan and that gave him an idea. He’s known former Whitmer Panther Chris Wormley for years. Wormley now plays for the Ravens and he sent Brysen a message.

Along with the message, Wormley sent some gloves and signed a hat and mini-helmet.

“To be able to have the power to help kids out in the smallest way, you know, it didn’t take much for me to sign a few things and ship them out, but it meant the world to Brysen,” said Wormley. “Just to let him know that what he did was the right thing to do and to encourage him to continue to be that leader in the community and in his school.”

Brysen is just a sophomore, but he’s already showing he’s got what it takes to be a positive influence in his school. That attitude isn’t lost on the leaders at Rogers.

“There was Brysen, being the voice of reason and logic in the middle of it,” says White. “Just being the stand-up guy that he’s always been. Without fears of his peers, their ridicules or what-not, just standing up and doing the right thing. It just stuck out to me and I had to let him noticed it and appreciated it.”

“It felt good,” said Davis. “I never expected anything in return just for being a good guy, I feel like that’s what everybody should do, but when you do get rewarded, it feels great.”

