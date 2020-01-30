TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s no secret that Toledo baseball hasn’t been as successful as they’d like. That’s the main reason that Rob Reinstetle was hired this offseason. He’s brought some intensity to a program that desperately needed it, and as they get ready to open the season in two weeks, there is a renewed energy as well.

The walls inside their baseball building were bare just a few months ago. But when Rob Reinstetle took over, he made it a priority to upgrade the facilities at Scott Park. It was a much-needed facelift and upgrade that has brought a new sense of pride for everyone in the program.

“We wanted to do the renovations for the players and really we wanted to tackle the areas that would benefit the overall player experience, but more so, player development,” says Reinstetle. “We’ve done some things out at the actual field and here in the locker room and clubhouse. My goal was to get it done over Christmas break, before they came back. They came in, first day back, and they were in awe.”

“We came back from break and it was like our second Christmas,” said Junior Outfielder Zach Schwartzenberger. “We got to see the new locker room, the hallways were redone, we had new gear in the locker room. We upgraded the field and the new hitting facility. It was just really exciting.”

“It gives you confidence,” said Senior Pitcher Layne Schnitz-Paxton. “Your coach is spending money on you, so he obviously believes in you. It just gives you confidence and you’re excited to go to practice every day.

There is just a feeling around this program that things will be different. This new staff has the players believing this team can win a MAC title.

“Coach Rob has come in here and done a great job of trying to change the culture,” says Schwartzenberger. “We all came back really excited, and hopefully younger players see it and see the new changes and are excited and want to come here and be a Rocket.”

“The excitement’s really high,” says Schnitz-Paxton. “I’m a senior and it’s my last year, so we haven’t really won much since I’ve been here, but with this group of guys and this coaching staff, I think we can beat anybody in the MAC.”

“I’m very happy with where we’re at,” says Reinstetle. “It was very, very obvious that when we came back, they did the work over Christmas break. That’s something that every college coach is worried about. When you send them out, what are they gonna do? It was obvious that they did the work. We’re in a good place. We have things we have to work on and get better at, but going in to the season, I’m pretty excited for where we’re at and I think we’re gonna have a good year.”

The Rockets open their season on Valentine’s Day at East Tennessee State.