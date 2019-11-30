TACOMA, Wash. — Former Seahawk Richard Sherman paid $20,000 of lunch debt for students in the Tacoma School District, according to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). He also helped cover debt for students in Santa Clara, California.

This comes just more than a week after Sherman helped re-stock the shelves of the Maple Valley Food Bank and two others in Washington state through his Blanket Coverage Foundation.

Sherman is known for his rapid response charity acts, like sharing and donating to a Compton Pop Warner football team’s GoFundMe page in order to help them raise enough money to attend the National Youth Football Championship in Florida.

He was recently honored for his volunteer work with a Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP award.

Sherman’s charity organization, Blanket Coverage, aims to help students achieve their full potential by donating school supplies across America.

