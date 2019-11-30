PITTSBURGH — Former Ohio State quarterback and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed Saturday at an apartment complex in Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pryor was stabbed in chest and shoulder at Heinz Lofts.

WTAE reports that Pryor is in critical condition and that a woman has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor has played for the Browns, Raiders, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

Pryor was the starting quarterback with the Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010. He won the Big Ten Championship twice.