Report: Gov. Whitmer expected to announce return of contact sports

High school winter sports could start as early as Monday, according to a report from WLNS in Lansing.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity but with a 10 p.m. curfew starting Feb. 1, and concessions can resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slated to provide an COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and reports indicate that she will announce the return of contact sports. 

WLNS in Lansing says the governor is expected to reopen contact sports in the state as early as Monday, Feb. 8. High school winter contact sports were set to resume on Feb. 21. 

State leaders have pushed back the return of high school sports and contact sports because of the new, highly-contagious virus variant, COVID-19 B.1.1.7., which suspended athletics at the University of Michigan for two weeks.

RELATED: Concerns rise in Ann Arbor regarding COVID variant

Just yesterday, athletic advocacy group "Let Them Play" filed a lawsuit seeking a reversal on the ban, calling the order arbitrary and stating that it "irrationally singles out and deprives athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms."

With the possibility of a formal announcement from the governor Thursday, the suit would be null and void.

According to WLNS, all winter sports, including basketball, would be covered by this decision. The state would likely adopt the same COVID testing program that was implemented back when the high school football season was restored. WLNS says is likely coaches and players will be tested three times a week to monitor any spread of the virus. 

RELATED VIDEO:

    

