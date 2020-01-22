Justin Rellford moved to Southview as a freshman. His teammates were getting to know him when one walked up to his dad after a game.

"When I came here his freshman year one of the kids asked me Mr. Rellford did you ever play basketball? I thought that was funny," said Richard Rellford. "So I said Justin come here, what did you tell them about me playing. He said I didn't say anything."

He knows a thing or two about basketball. Richard Rellford played at Michigan and was taken in the 5th round of the NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Rellford played for the San Antonio Spurs and over a decade internationally. But there was a reason Justin didn’t say anything.

"Because I just feel like there's a big stereotype when your dad plays in the league." said Justin Rellford. "I want to prove to everyone that I work for what I got."

Justin’s mom pass away a couple years ago. Basketball was an outlet to get through that.

He and his dad shoot around and play horse often. The winner, well depends who you ask.

"I'll beat him on the regular until he starts shooting like Steph Curry," said Richard Rellford.

"I shoot from half court cause I know he won't shoot that. Let him tell you he wins but he doesn't." said Justin Rellford.

Win or lose these two have a very special bond.