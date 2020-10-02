TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s not every day you have the chance to get in the ring with a pro wrestler and flip from the top rope. Well today in West Toledo, that moment was made possible.

Sunday morning pro wrestling enthusiasts got to live out a dream. Learning the moves the pros use. Think WWE style.

Jumps from the top rope, body slams, and other moves were part of the camp. But before any of that can happen it's safety first.

"That's the very first thing before we even get in the ring is safety," said Pro Wrestler Cody Hawk. "We take care of each other."

"He taught us how to land correctly so it wouldn't hurt us," said Lily, a camp participant.

Once they’ve got that down, it was time for those flashy moves.

"I liked when I climbed up to the top rope and he flipped me over," said Lily.

Cody Hawk is a pro wrestler and has trained some of the best, now he’s giving people their moment to get in the ring.

"It's just fun to learn stuff that's out of the real wrestling world," said Ben, a camp participant.

"That's the fun part of wrestling. When you can give somebody a memory," said Hawk.

They have another event coming up on March 15th. For more information check out their Facebook page "PowerBomb Wrestling" or visit http://powerbombwrestling.net .