Professional women's volleyball team coming to Columbus in 2024

The league did not say exactly where the Columbus team will play, but said the matches will be played in "marquee arenas."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus will soon be home to a new professional sports team.

The Pro Volleyball Federation announced Friday it will bring the league's fourth team to Ohio's capitol city and will be the first major women's professional team in Columbus.

The club will be owned and operated by the Jeff and Beth Gilger family.

“Columbus is home to one of the most passionate sports fan base in America,” said Jeff Gilger. "And there is no doubt that this sport is going to take Columbus and all of Central Ohio by storm."

Gilger is a partner and the chief development officer at Express Wash Concepts, which is the parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash.

Another exciting addition to the Pro Volleyball Federation family!

Welcome Columbus, OH! #RealProVolleyball #ProVolleyball pic.twitter.com/2LibB0cNss — Pro Volleyball Federation (@RealProVB) February 17, 2023

“To say Jeff and Beth are a perfect fit to lead the new Pro Volleyball Federation team in Columbus is an absolute understatement,” said Dave Whinham, co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation. “They are both Columbus through and through, both graduates of The Ohio State University, and they made their mark in business in Columbus. Central Ohio can count on Jeff and Beth to do a great job.”

